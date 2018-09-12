Ferretti Group presents five debuts at Cannes Yachting Fair

Cannes, September 12 - Ferretti Yachts is at the Cannes Yachting Fair with a fleet of 25 models, including five world premieres: Ferretti Yachts 670, Custom Line 120', Custom Line Navetta 42, Riva 110' Dolcevita and Riva 66' Ribelle. The Ferretti Yachts 670 is 67 feet (20.24 metres) with features typical of a boat of that length, including a 25-square-metre flybridge with a living area that converts into an ample area for relaxation. Below deck, the master stateroom is situated at the centre of the ship, with a large office that also functions as an anteroom. The Custom Line 120' - the first Custom Line bearing the signature of Francesco Paszkowski Design - incorporates elements of automobile design as well as residential architecture. It has an innovative glass-door access to the saloon that has a tilting mechanism for a 45-degree inclination as well as traditional sliding-door opening. The door was developed with an aeronautical company and allows for a unified living area between the cockpit and the saloon. The flybridge is connected to the bow area through side corridors with access from the helm station as well, creating one large 100-square-metre bridge. The Custom Line Navetta 42 is the first vessel in the brand's history to surpass 300 GT. It offers the owner and guests total privacy, as well as freedom of movement for the captain and crew, with four guest staterooms on the lower deck. ​ The Riva 110' Dolcevita is the new ​flagship of the fiberglass fleet. It has an ultra-sporty profile and design details that include shaped windows and chrome inserts. Created in collaboration with Officina Italiana Design, it is comparable to a luxurious loft open to the sea on all sides, with 270-degree visibility from inside. Its saloon can reach a height of 2.3 metres due to a large steel frame that supports the superstructure and frames the full-height windows. The external flybridge and bow areas are connected together, creating an approximately 34-square-metre infinity deck from stern to bow, 34 metres (109.1 feet) long, for an upper beam of more than seven metres (22 feet). The Riva 66' Ribelle is an absolute innovation, and an expression of the desire to break the mold. It was built at the historic Sarnico shipyard, and is the result of a collaboration with Officina Italiana Design. The external lines are reminiscent of the latest models, but there are new elements, both esthetic and functional, as well as the use of precious materials typical of the shipbuilding tradition, such as mahogany and stainless steel.