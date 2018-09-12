Bray says quitting Turin Book Fair

Turin, September 12 - Former culture minister Massimo Bray said Wednesday he had decided to resign as president of the Turin Book Fair. Confirming recent reports, Bray reportedly told Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino and Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino that he was thinking of stepping down. Sources said Bray's resignation could become official in the next few days, so as to enable local institutions to proceed to naming a replacement. Bray presided over the 31st edition of the fair last May. The event has mostly shrugged off competition from a new rival fair in Milan.