Bray says quitting Turin Book Fair

Turin
12/09/2018
Turin, September 12 - Former culture minister Massimo Bray said Wednesday he had decided to resign as president of the Turin Book Fair. Confirming recent reports, Bray reportedly told Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino and Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino that he was thinking of stepping down. Sources said Bray's resignation could become official in the next few days, so as to enable local institutions to proceed to naming a replacement. Bray presided over the 31st edition of the fair last May. The event has mostly shrugged off competition from a new rival fair in Milan.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri
di Luigi Cristaldi
L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta
di Nuccio Anselmo
Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore
di Pino Brosio
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online