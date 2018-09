Charred body found in Modena, murder probe

Modena, September 12 - A charred body, believed to be of a woman, was found in Modena Monday and police are investigating for suspected murder, sources said Wednesday. The body was found at San Donnino on the outskirts of the Emilian city, in a zone where sex workers work, sources said. Police have opened a probe with possible charges of aggravated homicide, torture and destruction of a body, sources said. The victim has yet to be identified.