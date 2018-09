Blow-up doll 'brothel' closed down

Turin, September 12 - Italian police on Wednesday closed down Italy's first blow-up doll brothel for breaking the law on renting out rooms, police said. Lumidolls, which started up on the outskirts of Turin last week, was shut down by municipal police and the local health agency's hygiene office. The owners will be cautioned against continuing to operate, police said. Hygiene services are also controlling if the system of cleaning the sex dolls is up to required standards or not.