Stunned by continual Salvini attacks - Juncker

Strasbourg, September 12 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday he was "stunned" by the "continual" attacks of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. "Salvini said that in the electoral campaign every time I open my mouth he wins votes. I don't want to be useful to him but useful to Italy," said Juncker. He said he did not have the same trouble with Premier Giuseppe Conte. "With Premier Conte, my friend Giuseppe, I have no problems".