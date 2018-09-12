Rome

M5S-League call on CONSOB chief to quit

Ruling parties say conflict of interest due to Commission role

M5S-League call on CONSOB chief to quit

Rome, September 12 - The parliamentary whips of the ruling League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday called on Mario Nava, the president of Italian stock-market regulator CONSOB, to resign. The parties said Nava was "incompatible with the presidency of an independent Italian authority" due to a position he has had with the European Commission.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

di Pino Brosio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33