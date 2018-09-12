M5S-League call on CONSOB chief to quit

Rome
12/09/2018
Rome, September 12 - The parliamentary whips of the ruling League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday called on Mario Nava, the president of Italian stock-market regulator CONSOB, to resign. The parties said Nava was "incompatible with the presidency of an independent Italian authority" due to a position he has had with the European Commission.
