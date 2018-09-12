Author of fake TripAdvisor reviews gets jail term

Rome, September 12 - A criminal court in the southern city of Lecce has sentenced a person found guilty of writing fake reviews on TripAdvisor to a nine-month jail term. The court also hit the owner of PromoSalento, which sold fake reviews using false identities to businesses seeking to raise their profiles, with a fine of 8,000 euros. It is set to be a landmark ruling as it is one of the first legal cases of its kind. TripAdvisor was a civil plaintiff in the case. "We think this is a historic sentence for the Internet," said TripAdvisor's Vice-president and Associate General Counsel Brad Young. "Writing false reviews has always been a breach of the law but this is the first time that the result is a cheat being sent to prison". Under the Italian judicial system, rulings are not definitive until the appeals process has been exhausted and terms of under two years are usually suspended.