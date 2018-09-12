Sassari

One of gang that beat migrant nabbed in Sassari

Sassari man, 20, has criminal record

One of gang that beat migrant nabbed in Sassari

Sassari, September 12 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old Sassari man for allegedly being the leader of a gang that beat up a young migrant from Guinea in the Sardinian city on the evening of September 10. The man has a criminal record, police said. They said he had already engaged in similar beatings. Investigations are continuing to seek the other members of the gang. The Guinean man was allegedly felled by an elbow and then beaten up to shouts of "go home", police said. He was taken to an ER where doctors diagnosed a broken nose and bruises all over his body. Amnesty International said "this episode marks the climate of intolerance that has been rising in Italy".

