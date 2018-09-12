Rome

Soccer: 15-point deduction requested for Chievo

FIGC prosecutor calls for 36-month ban for Chairman Campedelli

Rome, September 12 - An Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutor on Wednesday requested that a sporting tribunal dock Chievo 15 points in Serie A this season over alleged irregularities in the club's finances. The prosecutor also requested that Chievo Chairman Luca Campedelli be banned from football for 36 months over allegations the club inflated gains from transfer dealings in financial reports. If the tribunal upholds the request, it will make it very hard for Chievo to avoid relegation to the second tier this season. They are currently second bottom of Serie A with one point from three games.

