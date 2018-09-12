Naples

Universiade: 8,000 athletes awaited in Campania in 2019

From 170 countries, to square off in 18 sports

Universiade: 8,000 athletes awaited in Campania in 2019

Naples, September 12 - Some 8,000 athletes from 170 countries will be competing in Naples and the surrounding Campania region in the 2019 Universiade slated for July 3-14. The numbers have been decided in recent weeks for the athletes that will be taking part in 18 different sports: archery, gymnastics, track and field, basketball, diving, fencing, football, Judo, rhythmic gymnastics, seven-player rugby, sailing, target shooting, swimming, table tennis, Taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and water polo. In the spotlight will be Naples, which was assigned the games and will host 4,500 athletes including 4,000 that will be staying on two cruise ships anchored in the port. The first contract for the first, the MSC Lirica, has already been signed while bidding is still underway for the second and the others will probably go to the university dorms. The remaining 3,500 athletes will go to Salerno and Caserta, distributed between hotels and the Fisciano university campus. In addition to the athletes, 2,000 technical experts, competition judges and delegates from various countries are expected in Naples, alongside the audience. There will be 80 sports facilities in Naples and the greater Campania region involved in the event: 38 for competitions and 42 for training and preparation in all five of the provinces in the region.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

di Pino Brosio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33