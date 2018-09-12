Closed ports legally-Salvini after Mattarella comments

Rome, September 12 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that his policy of closing Italy's ports to ships carrying migrants after rescues at sea was legal. The minister's statement came after President Sergio Mattarella said earlier in the day that no one is above the law. "Today President Mattarella recalled that no one is above the law and he is right," said Salvini, the leader of the rightwing League party. "That is why I, respecting the law, the Constitution and the commitment taken with respect to the Italian people, closed the ports to human traffickers. "Investigate me and put me on trial, but I'll keep going".