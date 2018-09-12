Rome

Closed ports legally-Salvini after Mattarella comments

'Investigate and put me on trial, I'll keep going' says Salvini

Closed ports legally-Salvini after Mattarella comments

Rome, September 12 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that his policy of closing Italy's ports to ships carrying migrants after rescues at sea was legal. The minister's statement came after President Sergio Mattarella said earlier in the day that no one is above the law. "Today President Mattarella recalled that no one is above the law and he is right," said Salvini, the leader of the rightwing League party. "That is why I, respecting the law, the Constitution and the commitment taken with respect to the Italian people, closed the ports to human traffickers. "Investigate me and put me on trial, but I'll keep going".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

di Pino Brosio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33