Mum killed trying to save kids after highway accident

Milan
12/09/2018
Milan, September 12 - A 38-year-old woman is dead after being hit by cars on the A8 highway near Milan late on Tuesday while trying to ensure her children were safe, sources said Wednesday. The woman got out of her car to try to ensure her children were in a secure position after a shunt on the highway. The children, aged five and eight, were not hurt. There other people involved in the accident were injured.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri
di Luigi Cristaldi
L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta
di Nuccio Anselmo
Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore
di Pino Brosio
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online