Mum killed trying to save kids after highway accident

Milan, September 12 - A 38-year-old woman is dead after being hit by cars on the A8 highway near Milan late on Tuesday while trying to ensure her children were safe, sources said Wednesday. The woman got out of her car to try to ensure her children were in a secure position after a shunt on the highway. The children, aged five and eight, were not hurt. There other people involved in the accident were injured.

