Genoa decree perhaps on Thursday - Toninelli

Minister see no problem to giving bridge contract to Fincantieri

Rome, September 11 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Wednesday that a major decree for Genoa following last month's bridge-collapse disaster in which 43 people were killed may be presented to the cabinet on Thursday. On Tuesday Toninelli, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), told the the Lower House's environment committee that the package would be presented on Friday and would contain "help for families with their mortgages and help for businesses with tax breaks". He said he saw no problem with directly awarding Fincantieri with the contract to building the viaduct that will replace the Morandi bridge without a tender, after reporting that the government was in talks with the European Commission to see whether this is possible. "It is an emergency case and there are positive grounds for there to be a waiver of the contracts code," he said.

