Rome

No more receiving migrants indiscriminately - Conte

Premier reports to Senate on Diciotti case

No more receiving migrants indiscriminately - Conte

Rome, September 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that his government has stopped the "indiscriminate" entry of migrants into Italy as he reported to the Senate on the case of the asylum seekers saved by the Diciotti coast guard ship. Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini is under investigation for alleged aggravated kidnapping after he refused to allow over 100 migrants to disembark the Diciotti during a 10-day stand of with the EU. In the end Catholic bishops agreed to take 100 while Ireland and Albania said they would take 20 each. "What has changed with respect to the past is that Italy is no longer willing to receive migrants indiscriminately, contributing, albeit involuntarily, to increasing the traffic of human beings," Conte said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

di Pino Brosio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33