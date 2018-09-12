Di Maio warns of problem for govt if no basic income

Rome, September 11 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio has warned that the government will run into trouble if the flagship policy of his 5-Star Movement (M5S), the 'citizenship wage' basic income, does not feature in the 2019 budget law. "The citizenship wage must enter the budget law," Di Maio told RAI television late on Tuesday. "Either it is in there or there will be a serious problem for this government. "We'll bring it in. We made a promise to the Italian people". Di Maio's statement came after Interior Minister and fellow Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League, the M5S's government coalition partner, said it should be possible for people to retire at 62 if they have enough social security contributions. The government has said it wants to overhaul the pension system so that people can retire when their age and their number of years of social-security contributions add up to 100. There had been talk of the minimum retirement age being 64 in this system. Bringing this down even lower to 62 would make the pension reform costlier for the State.