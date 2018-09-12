Caserta

Woman beaten and 'branded' by partner

25-year-old man arrested

Woman beaten and 'branded' by partner

Caserta, September 12 - A 25-year-old man has been arrested in the province of Caserta for allegedly beating, sexually abusing and 'branding' his 46-year-old partner by burning marks on her side with a hot fork over a period of three days, sources said. The investigation started when emergency room doctors reported the suspicious nature of the injuries the woman had suffered, according to the sources.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

di Pino Brosio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33