Woman beaten and 'branded' by partner

Caserta
12/09/2018
Caserta, September 12 - A 25-year-old man has been arrested in the province of Caserta for allegedly beating, sexually abusing and 'branding' his 46-year-old partner by burning marks on her side with a hot fork over a period of three days, sources said. The investigation started when emergency room doctors reported the suspicious nature of the injuries the woman had suffered, according to the sources.
