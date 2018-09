Pneumonia alarm continues, three legionnaire's deaths

Brescia, September 12 - A health alarm concerning a spate of cases of pneumonia in northern Italy is continuing, with 196 people being treated in hospital, including nine in intensive care, and three reported deaths of legionnaire's disease, a severe form of the illness. The victims of legionnaire's disease died in the areas of the cities of Lecco, Brescia and Torino. A 29-year-old man from Brescia who is is in serious condition at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza is among those suspected to have contracted legionnaire's disease. Brescia prosecutors have opened a probe into the surge of pneumonia cases, sources said Monday. Carabinieri NAS health officials are collecting data on contagion patterns and are working with the local health authority.