Universiade: S.Paolo and other facilities contracts assigned

Naples, September 10 - The contracts for the renovation of Naples San Paolo stadium, the Soccavo multifunctional building and the Caduti di Brema municipal stadium ahead of the 2019 Universiade have been assigned. The three facilities are owned by the municipality and the initiative is part of collaboration between the Naples municipality and the regional agency for the Universiade. The municipal administration reports that for the Soccavo multifuctional building the works will focus on maintenance works for its three gyms to bring them in line with Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) regulations and the International University Sports Federation (FISU) recommendations, as well as building and facilities maintenance for the changing rooms and bathrooms. Total cost will be 558,995.03 euros. For the Caduti di Brema municipal stadium, which will also be used by the international sports event, works will be on the playing field with synthetic turf laid, maintenance work on the changing rooms and on the current field lighting system for a total of 552,173.11 euros. More progress has been as concerns the San Paolo stadium. For the main Naples municipal facilities - which will host the opening and closing ceremonies - contracts have been assigned for the audio system for a total of 495,209.87. After the necessary procedure is completed, the special commissioner for the 2019 Universiade will sign contracts with the companies that will be responsible for the following phase of works.