Nun probed for mistreating nursery kids in Grosseto

Grosseto, September 11 - A 53-year-old nun is reportedly under investigation for allegedly mistreating pupils aged four and five at religious kindergarten in the Tuscan city. The woman, who is of Indian origin, has been notified that an investigation has been concluded, a step that often comes before charges are made, according to local newspapers. She allegedly threatened the children with expressions including "be careful, I'll kill you" and "What are you doing with that mouth? I'll smash it", according to the reports.