League behind stopping Sunday trading

Rome, September 11 - Riccardo Molinari, the League's Lower House whip, said Tuesday that the rightwing party was fully behind proposals to limit Sunday trading in Italy. "We are moving forward with our proposal to close shops on Sundays and have eight (Sunday) openings a year, in agreement with the regions," Molinari said. There were media reports on Tuesday of divisions between the League and its government coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), over Sunday trading. Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio of the M5S on Monday proposed having 25% of retailers open on Sunday's via a mechanism of turns, so people would still be able to buy things on the traditional day of rest. "We want to protect traditional retail and give out the message that we are attentive to families," Molinari said.