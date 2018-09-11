Package for Genoa in Friday's cabinet meeting-Toninell

Rome, September 11 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday that a "very important" decree for Genoa will be presented at Friday's cabinet meeting following last month's bridge-collapse disaster in which 43 people were killed. Toninelli, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), told the Lower House's environment committee that the decree would contain "help for families with their mortgages and help for businesses with tax breaks". He said that Fincantieri could be tasked with building the viaduct that will replace the Morandi bridge, saying the government was in talks with the European Commission to see whether it is possible to assign the contract immediately without a tender. "Work (on the new bridge) will have to be completed within a year," Toninelli said. The government has said it wants to annul the concessions of highways company Autostrade per l'Italia following the disaster. Toninelli said an overhaul was coming, with the concessionary obliged to reinvest a large chunk of its profits in modernizing the network. Prosecutors investigating the disaster, meanwhile, have got hold of a new video of the moment the bridge collapsed, sources said.