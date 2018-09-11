Berlin doesn't see Italy as risk for EU - ambassador

Rome
11/09/2018
Rome, September 11 - Germany's Ambassador to Italy Viktor Elbling has told ANSA that Berlin does not consider Rome to be a risk factor for the European Union. "The rules are valid for everyone and they are there to be respected by everyone," Elbling said when asked about the Italian government's upcoming budget law and the possibility the EU rules could be breached. "But when we look towards Italy from Germany, we don't see a country that is a danger for Europe. "It is clear that a country like Italy needs economic growth".
