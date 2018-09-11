Some 821 million people hungry worldwide -UN

Rome, September 11 - Hunger affected around 821 million worldwide in 2017, meaning the level of people in conditions of severe food insecurity has risen back up to that of 10 years ago, according to a UN report released on Tuesday. Hunger has been on the rise over the past three years, said The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World. The situation is worsening in South America and most regions of Africa, while the decreasing trend in undernourishment that characterized Asia seems to be slowing down significantly, according to the report prepared by the UN's three Rome-based food agencies, FAO, WFP and IFAD, along with UNICEF and the WHO. Poor progress has been made in reducing child stunting, the report said, with nearly 151 million children aged under five too short for their age due to malnutrition in 2017,22%, compared to 165 million in 2012. Globally, Africa and Asia accounted for 39% and 55% of all stunted children, respectively. Prevalence of child wasting remains extremely high in Asia where almost one in 10 children under five has low weight for their height, compared to just one in 100 in Latin America and the Caribbean.