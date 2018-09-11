29-year-old with pneumonia in Monza in serious condition

Monza, September 11 - A 29-year-old man from Brescia is in serious condition at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza after contracting legionnaire's disease, a severe form of pneumonia. He is currently in intensive care and attached to an ECMO (Extracorporal Membrane Oxigenation), a specialized type of life support for the lungs and heart, health officials said. The man is in serious but stable condition, the sources said. The patient was transferred to Monza three days after he went to the ER of the hospital in the town of Gavardo near Brescia, on September 4. Meanwhile Lombardy Welfare Councilor Giulio Gallera said a mysterious spate of recent pneumonia cases in the northern area is decreasing and "there is no reason to close schools or not to drink tap water". "There is no data indicating new cases", said Gallera. A reported 235 people have gone to an ER for suspected pneumonia, 196 were treated in hospital, including 12 cases of legionnaire disease and two patients died, the councilor said. One of the victims died from legionnaire's disease. Brescia prosecutors have opened a probe into the surge of pneumonia cases, sources said Monday. Carabinieri NAS health officials are collecting data on contagion patterns and are working with the local health authority.