F1: Leclerc to replace Raikkonen at Ferrari

Rome, September 11 - Ferrari said Tuesday that Charles Leclerc will replace Kimi Raikkonen at the Italian Formula One glamour team next season. Leclerc, a 20-year-old from Monaco, is currently driving for Alfa Romeo-Sauber and is considered one of the most talented drivers in the championship. He will team up with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Finn Raikkonen, who won the 2007 drivers' title during the first of his two stints at Ferrari, will race for Sauber for the next two years.