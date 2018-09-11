Rome

Tria in favour of income-tax cut

Economy minister says changes should come in gradually

Tria in favour of income-tax cut

Rome, September 11 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Tuesday that he was in favour of making a start on cutting income tax as the government continues to work on its 2019 budget law. "It is necessary to find the space, in a very gradual way, to make a start with... an initial reduction of household income rates," Tria said. "It is necessary to look at how compatible this is with the budget, but I am highly in favour of making a start". The League-5-Star Movement government has pledged to bring in a two-tier flat tax. "Today there is a complex array of rates, high rates, a mass of tax expenditures," Tria told an event organized by artisans association Confartigianato. "You can't tell who wins and who loses. The flat tax should be financed with the tax expenditures. "It's a complex process and it needs time".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

Liberato il lungolago di Ganzirri

Liberato il lungolago di Ganzirri

Sgombero ad alta tensione di una casa "nel porto", il video

Sgombero ad alta tensione di una casa "nel porto", il video

di Domenico Bertè

'Ndrine a Buccinasco, arrestati tre calabresi

'Ndrine a Buccinasco, arrestati tre calabresi

di Antonello Lupis

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33