Soccer: Mancini looking for remedies after Portugal defeat

Rome, September 11 - Italy's struggles after failing to qualify for this year's World Cup continued on Monday when they failed to impress in a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League. The Azzurri were careless with possession on several occasions and were unable to pose a serious threat to the European champion in Lisbon. The defeat follows Friday's 1-1 with Poland in the same competition, which was Italy's first competitive match under new coach Roberto Mancini. "The players gave all they could, but to win you need to score goals so we must find a remedy," said Mancini. "When you reach certain levels it is only natural to struggle. "Our fitness will be better in October and this is positive. However, the issue of goals is still there and we must resolve it. "We made mistakes, and we must try to limit them and also give our all. "You always need to score to win, so you need to find the right solutions".

