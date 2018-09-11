Conte drops bid for Rome university post

Rome, September 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said that he has pulled out of the selection process for a post at Rome's La Sapienza University. Conte, a law academic who had no previous political experience before taking the helm of the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government this year, said on Facebook on Monday that the decision was down to "personal sensibility" and denied there had a conflict of interest in his bid for the job. Politico.eu had reported that premier had not written to the university to withdraw, saying an an exam he was set to sit on Monday as part of the selection process had merely been postponed. Conte had said he would reconsider his bid for the job after the news of his participation in the selection process came out.