Rome

Conte drops bid for Rome university post

Never any conflict of interest says premier

Conte drops bid for Rome university post

Rome, September 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said that he has pulled out of the selection process for a post at Rome's La Sapienza University. Conte, a law academic who had no previous political experience before taking the helm of the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government this year, said on Facebook on Monday that the decision was down to "personal sensibility" and denied there had a conflict of interest in his bid for the job. Politico.eu had reported that premier had not written to the university to withdraw, saying an an exam he was set to sit on Monday as part of the selection process had merely been postponed. Conte had said he would reconsider his bid for the job after the news of his participation in the selection process came out.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

Liberato il lungolago di Ganzirri

Liberato il lungolago di Ganzirri

Sgombero ad alta tensione di una casa "nel porto", il video

Sgombero ad alta tensione di una casa "nel porto", il video

di Domenico Bertè

'Ndrine a Buccinasco, arrestati tre calabresi

'Ndrine a Buccinasco, arrestati tre calabresi

di Antonello Lupis

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33