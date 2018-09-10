RAI to star at Toronto International Film Festival

Rome, September 10 - RAI is set to have a strong presence at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Rai Com, the commercial arm of the Italian State broadcaster, said that its film Dogman, made by director Matteo Garrone and starring Marcello Fonte, who won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival, has been selected to be among the Special Presentations at the festival. As part of its large catalogue, Rai Com is also taking to Toronto the world sales of 75th Venice Film Festival Official Selection works 'Una Storia Senza Nome' by Roberto Ando, 'Arrivederci Saigon' by Wilma Labate and 'Saremo Giovani e Bellissimi' (Soundtrack Awards for the Venice International Critics' Week). The Toronto lineup features: - Dogman: directed by Matteo Garrone, produced by Archimede Film, Le Pacte and Rai Cinema, international sales Rai Com; - The Stolen Caravaggio: directed by Roberto Ando', produced by Angelo Barbagallo Bibi Film and Rai Cinema, italian distribution 01 Distribution, international sales Rai Com; - Arrivederci Saigon: directed by Wilma Labate, produced by Emanuele Nespeca, Gabriele Trama Solaria Film, TraLab and Rai Cinema in collaboration with AAMOD /Rai Com - Teche Rai, international sales Rai Com; - We'll Be Young and Beautiful: first feature film directed by Letizia Lamartire, produced by CSC Production and Rai Cinema, international sales Rai Com. Winner of the Soundtrack Awards at the 75° Venice Film Festival; - Blue Kids: directed by Andrea Tagliaferri, produced by Matteo Garrone Archimede Film and Rai Cinema, international sales Rai Com; - Romance in Rome: directed by Cosimo Messeri, produced by Angelo Barbagallo Bibi Film and Rai Cinema, international sales Rai Com; - Don't Be Afraid If I Hug You -working title- (in production): directed by Gabriele Salvatores, produced by Marco Cohen, Fabrizio Donvito and Benedetto Habib for Indiana Production, in partnership with Rai Cinema and EDI, international sales Rai Com; - Freaks Out (in production): directed by Gabriele Mainetti, produced by Goon Films, Lucky Red in collboration with Rai Cinema and Gapbusters, international sales Rai Com.