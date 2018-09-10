Di Maio blasts newspaper reporting on govt

Rome
10/09/2018
Rome, September 10 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday blasted Italian newspapers' coverage of the government and said legislation is on the way to ensure media organs are not seeking to further hidden economic interests. "The operation to discredit this government continues without rest," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said on Facebook. "The newspaper publishers have their hands in the pasta everywhere in State concessions: motorways, telecommunications, energy, water. "The order to attack the M5S with any type of falsehood and conjecture came from the owners. "This is no longer free journalism. "It is necessary to have a law to ensure the publishers are pure (of other economic interests) and the journalists are free to do investigations".
