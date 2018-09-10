Conte 'still running' for Rome uni post

Rome, September 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has not pulled out of the selection process for a post at Rome's La Sapienza University, Politico.eu reported on Monday. Conte, a law academic who had no previous political experience before taking the helm of the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government this year, had said he would reconsider his bid for the job after criticism that there was conflict of interest. Conte was due to sit an exam as part of the selection process on Monday. But Politico.eu reported that the test has been postponed and the premier had not written to the university to withdraw. Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said it was up to Conte to decide what is best. "I was in the press conference when he said he would reconsider the commitment, given that the role of premier was somewhat unexpected at the start of the year, so this is in line with his reconsideration," Di Maio said. "The reconsideration of the commitment is one of the decisions that he will take".