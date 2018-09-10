Migrant deal on Salvini's table says Seehofer

Berlin
10/09/2018
Berlin, September 10 - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Monday that a deal with Italy on secondary movements of migrants was ready, pending approved by his counterpart Matteo Salvini. "At the level of ministries' technical officials, the negotiation has been wrapped up," Seehofer was quoted as saying by DPA. "The agreement is on Salvini's desk. Now we'll see if what has been agreed will also be signed". Seehofer had previously said that an accord is needed so that asylum seekers already registered in Italy, and therefore with their fingerprints in the Eurodac database, can be sent back by Germany within 48 hours. Germany signed bilateral accords with Spain and Greece between the end of July and the start of August.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri
di Luigi Cristaldi
Travolto dal trattore, muore avvocato
di Alessandro Amodio
Scuole, ecco chi apre e chi no
di Davide Billa
'Ndrine a Buccinasco, arrestati tre calabresi
di Antonello Lupis
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online