Migrant deal on Salvini's table says Seehofer

Berlin, September 10 - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Monday that a deal with Italy on secondary movements of migrants was ready, pending approved by his counterpart Matteo Salvini. "At the level of ministries' technical officials, the negotiation has been wrapped up," Seehofer was quoted as saying by DPA. "The agreement is on Salvini's desk. Now we'll see if what has been agreed will also be signed". Seehofer had previously said that an accord is needed so that asylum seekers already registered in Italy, and therefore with their fingerprints in the Eurodac database, can be sent back by Germany within 48 hours. Germany signed bilateral accords with Spain and Greece between the end of July and the start of August.