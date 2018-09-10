Berlin

Migrant deal on Salvini's table says Seehofer

Ministry officials have wrapped up agreement says German min

Migrant deal on Salvini's table says Seehofer

Berlin, September 10 - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Monday that a deal with Italy on secondary movements of migrants was ready, pending approved by his counterpart Matteo Salvini. "At the level of ministries' technical officials, the negotiation has been wrapped up," Seehofer was quoted as saying by DPA. "The agreement is on Salvini's desk. Now we'll see if what has been agreed will also be signed". Seehofer had previously said that an accord is needed so that asylum seekers already registered in Italy, and therefore with their fingerprints in the Eurodac database, can be sent back by Germany within 48 hours. Germany signed bilateral accords with Spain and Greece between the end of July and the start of August.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

Travolto dal trattore, muore avvocato

Travolto dal trattore, muore avvocato

di Alessandro Amodio

Scuole, ecco chi apre e chi no

Scuole, ecco chi apre e chi no

di Davide Billa

'Ndrine a Buccinasco, arrestati tre calabresi

'Ndrine a Buccinasco, arrestati tre calabresi

di Antonello Lupis

Incidente di caccia, grave un 59enne

Incidente di caccia, grave un 59enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33