Fenati sacked after grabbing rival's brakes

Roma, September 10 - Italian Moto2 rider Romano Fenati has been sacked after be grabbed rival Stefano Manzi's brakes during a tussle in Sunday's race at the San Marino Grand Prix, the Snipers Team said on Monday. The team described the 22-year-old's behaviour as "unsporting, unqualifiable, dangerous and damaging for everyone's image," saying he had put the life of another rider in danger. Furthermore, MV Agusta said it wants to rescind the contract it has with Fenati to race for Team Forward next year. Stewards had suspended Fenati for two races for the gesture. He expressed remorse on Monday. "I apologise to the whole sporting world," Fenati said. "I wished it were a bad dream when my mind was clear this morning. "I keep thinking about that moment. I did something that was unqualifiable. I did not act like a man. "The criticism is correct and I understand the bitterness towards me".