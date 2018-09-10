Libya: Moavero meets Haftar in Benghazi

(ANSAmed) - ROME, SEPTEMBER 10 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi is in Benghazi, Libya, to meet with Khalifa Haftar, the Italian foreign ministry said in a Tweet on Monday. The ministry added that the meeting focuses on "inclusive political dialogue" promoted by the UN special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salamé "with all interlocutors for a united and stable Libya". Favoring inclusive dialogue and a process of national reconciliation promoted by the UN is one of the objectives pursued by Moavero with his mission to Libya. Moavero has recently stressed that Fayez al-Sarraj's government has legitimate recognition in the complex Libyan scenario. The minister's aim is to reach a peaceful and inclusive political process ahead of elections, although a date has not been set yet. With General Haftar, who said three days ago that he is ready to boycott elections if he will have no guarantee of their "transparency", Moavero vies to share the objectives of the International Conference to be held in November in Italy. The conference, the minister recently stressed at a gathering in Cernobbio, Italy, "means to pursue the road of stability, peace and most of all awareness of all of Libya's internal and external actors interested in favoring a positive evolution of this country towards more stability, enabling the Libyan people to express their very best, a right of all populations". (ANSAmed).