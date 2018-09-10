Highway management to return to State - Di Maio

Rome, September 10 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that control of Italy's motorways is set to go back into public hands after last month's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa in which 43 people died. The government has said it intends to annul the concession of highways company Autostrade per l'Italia following the disaster. "There are two possibilities if we discuss reissuing the highways tenders," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio told La7 television. "Either they go back to Autostrade and we have the work of the madmen or we let ourselves be colonized by a foreign concessionary. "So they have to return to the State. Do we want to call it public management instead of nationalization?". Di Maio also said that he and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also a deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party, the M5S's coalition ally, agreed on this issue.