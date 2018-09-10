UN to send team to Italy on migrant attacks, racism

Geneva

New human rights chief announces move

Geneva, September 10 - Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations' new human rights chief, said Monday that the UN wants to see a team to Italy over reports of migrants facing attacks and racism. "We intend to send personnel to Italy to evaluate reports of a sharp increase in acts of violence and racism against migrants, people of African descent and Roma," Bachelet said, adding that a team would also be sent to Austria for similar reasons.

