Job-loss risk if Sunday trading limited-big retailers

Rome, September 7 - Domenico Gradara, the president of the Federdistribuzione association that represents big retailers in Italy, on Friday warned of possible job losses if the ruling 5-Star Movement-League majority stops Sunday trading in Italy. The M5S and the League are looking at rolling back a liberalization of trading hours introduced by ex-premier Mario Monti's 2011-2013 executive, with trading on Sundays and national holidays possibly being halted, except for in December. Gradara said that Sunday was the second-best day of the week for revenues and warned that "tens of thousands of jobs" could be lost if business were stopped on that day. Consumer groups are also against the end of Sunday trading but the proposal has the support of small retailers and religious groups.