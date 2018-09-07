Agree with Tria on debt reduction - Dombrovskis

Rome, September 7 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Friday that he and Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria saw eye-to-eye about the need to reduce Italy's public debt of over two trillion euros. "The meeting with Minister Tria was very good," Dombrovskis said at the ECOFIN meeting in Vienna. "We have a shared vision of the economic situation and of the objectives of the next budget - to bring the debt on a downward path and pursue an improvement in Italy's structural deficit". Premier Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement-League government has recently sought to allay concerns in some quarters that its programme, featuring plans for a basic income, a two-tier flat tax and a pension overhaul, could lead Rome to break the EU's budget rules. "It is in the public domain that various members of the Italian government have committed to respecting the European rules," Dombrovskis said. "I won't reveal the details of the conversation that we have had with Tria but we are confident he will do exactly what he has promised to do publicly". Eurogroup President Mario Centeno echoed those comments, saying that "the expectation is that Italy will respect the rules in the next budget". Earlier on Friday European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that he hoped the Italian government's 2019 budget law is a realistic package. "I want to believe that realism and pragmatism will prevail," Moscovici said. "Italy needs a budget that makes it possible to reduce its public debt, because if you want to invest in Italy, you need less debt and more capacity for investment, and that is why I continue to call for serious public finances. "I am against austerity. But austerity is one thing, the lack of seriousness is another".