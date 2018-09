New Genoa viaduct by November 2019 - Toti

(see related) Genoa, September 7 - Genoa will have a new viaduct to replace the Morandi bridge that collapsed in August, claiming 43 lives, late next year, Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said on Friday. "Genoa will have a new bridge over the Polcevera river by October 2019, November at the latest," Toti told the press conference presenting the project for the new viaduct by world renowned Italian architect Renzo Piano. "The new Morandi cannot be a normal bridge, given the pain it caused. "We want to build a symbol for the future of the city. "Piano's project represents the essence of Liguria with a wealth of meaning. "It will be built quickly". Piano said the new bridge "will have to last 1,000 years and will have to be made of steel". Giovanni Castellucci, the CEO of highways company Autostrade per l'Italia and its parent company Atlantia, said the new bridge would be constructed by a consortium featuring shipbuilding company Fincantieri. At the end of Friday's presentation, Castellucci dropped part of Piano's model of the new bridge, smashing it into many pieces. "Sarà probabile un consorzio d'imprese con Fincantieri". Lo ha detto l'ad di Aspi (autostrade per l'Italia) e Atlantia Giovanni Castellucci durante la presentazione del progetto del nuovo ponte di Renzo Piano a Genova Piano, il nuovo ponte durerà mille anni e sarà d'acciaio. 'Noi ci siamo, lavoreremo in squadra con Fincantieri. Poter collaborare con l'architetto Piano e' un privilegio', ha detto Castellucci.