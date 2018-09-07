Rome

Gentiloni tells govt to drop demagogic promises

Ex-premier calls on executive to be 'reasonable' with budget

Gentiloni tells govt to drop demagogic promises

Rome, September 7 - Ex-premier Paolo Gentiloni on Friday called on the 5-Star Movement-League government not to play the card of populism when it drafts the 2019 budget law. There are concerns in some quarters that the government's programme, featuring plans for a basic income, a two-tier flat tax and a pension overhaul, could lead Rome to break the EU's budget rules. "I hope that the government has a more reasonable attitude with the next budget law and forgets some of the totally demagogic promises (made) and takes account of the need to reassure consumers, businesses and the markets," Gentiloni said on the fringes of the Forum Ambrosetti at Cernobbio.

