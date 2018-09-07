Rome

Man murders partner then kills himself

In separate case, married couple found hung

Man murders partner then kills himself

Rome, September 7 - A 40-year-old Serbian man murdered his 33-year-old partner and compatriot in the couple's car in a street in Lonigo, in the province of Vicenza, on Friday before taking his own life, sources said. Zoran Lukijanovic got out of the car and moved around it to shoot the woman on the passenger side from the outside with two shots to the chest and one to the head, according to eye witnesses. Lukijanovic dumped the woman's body outside the car and drove to a service station, where he used the same gun to shoot himself in the mouth, the sources said. In a separate case in the province of Vicenza, a couple in their late 50s were found hung in a shed in a suspected murder-suicide. Italy has been hit a spate of femicides - murders of women, usually by their former or current partners.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Rifiuti, le fototrappole fanno centro

Rifiuti, le fototrappole fanno centro

di Domenico Bertè

Pestaggio carabiniere, il26enne scappato in caserma con l'avvocato

Pestaggio carabiniere, il 26enne scappato in caserma con l'avvocato

di Letizia Varano

Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture

Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture

di Domenico Bertè

La denuncia: «I miei nipoti vittime di violenze»

La denuncia: «I miei nipoti vittime di violenze»

di Emanuele Rigano

Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole

Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33