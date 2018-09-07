Man murders partner then kills himself

Rome, September 7 - A 40-year-old Serbian man murdered his 33-year-old partner and compatriot in the couple's car in a street in Lonigo, in the province of Vicenza, on Friday before taking his own life, sources said. Zoran Lukijanovic got out of the car and moved around it to shoot the woman on the passenger side from the outside with two shots to the chest and one to the head, according to eye witnesses. Lukijanovic dumped the woman's body outside the car and drove to a service station, where he used the same gun to shoot himself in the mouth, the sources said. In a separate case in the province of Vicenza, a couple in their late 50s were found hung in a shed in a suspected murder-suicide. Italy has been hit a spate of femicides - murders of women, usually by their former or current partners.