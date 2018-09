Nine arrested over social housing for votes in Lecce

Lecce, September 7 - Nine people were arrested on Friday over a probe into allegations social housing was granted in the southern city of Lecce in exchange for votes, sources said. Former local administrators, managers and city councillors, some still in office, were among those arrested, the sources said. In total 48 people are under investigation in relation to the probe including Roberto Marti, a Senator for the rightwing League party, the sources added. The investigation was launched after a report be a citizen in 2013.