Rome

17 missing Diciotti migrants may have been found

Volunteers say police searching for asylum seekers

17 missing Diciotti migrants may have been found

Rome, September 7 - Volunteers for an association that helps asylum seekers said Friday that 17 people suspected of being among 40 migrants who went missing from a Church-run migrant centre after being transferred from the Diciotti coast guard ship have been tracked down by police in Rome. The Baobab association volunteers said the 17 were taken from the area of Rome's Piazzale Tiburtino to the city's immigration office to be identified. The volunteers said the police involved in the operation "confirmed that the were searching for the migrants who disembarked from the Diciotti" and who then left their migrant centre at Rocca Di Papa, south of Rome. Some 100 Eritrean migrants were moved to the centre last week after a standoff between Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and the EU. Salvini, who is accused of kidnapping them, kept them aboard the Diciotti for 10 days saying they would not land until the EU agreed to take them in. In the end Catholic bishops agreed to take 100 while Ireland and Albania said they would take 20 each.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Rifiuti, le fototrappole fanno centro

Rifiuti, le fototrappole fanno centro

di Domenico Bertè

Pestaggio carabiniere, il26enne scappato in caserma con l'avvocato

Pestaggio carabiniere, il 26enne scappato in caserma con l'avvocato

di Letizia Varano

Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture

Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture

di Domenico Bertè

La denuncia: «I miei nipoti vittime di violenze»

La denuncia: «I miei nipoti vittime di violenze»

di Emanuele Rigano

Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole

Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33