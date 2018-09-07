Italian GDP growth slowed to 0.2% in Q2

Rome
07/09/2018
Rome, September 7 - Italy's economic growth slowed in the second quarter of 2018, with GDP up 0.2% with respect to the previous three months, down from growth of 0.3% in the first quarter, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said GDP was up 1.2% in comparison with the second quarter of 2017. "Compared to the first quarter of 2018, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.1%, gross fixed capital formation by 2.9% and imports by 1.8%, while exports decreased by 0.2%," ISTAT said. "With respect to the second quarter of 2017, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.7%, gross fixed capital formation by 6.2%, imports by 2.1% and exports by 0.9%".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Rifiuti, le fototrappole fanno centro
di Domenico Bertè
Pestaggio carabiniere, il 26enne scappato in caserma con l'avvocato
di Letizia Varano
Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture
di Domenico Bertè
La denuncia: «I miei nipoti vittime di violenze»
di Emanuele Rigano
Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online