Moscovici calls for realism in Italian budget

Vienna, September 7 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Friday that he hoped the Italian government's 2019 budget law is a realistic package. Premier Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement-League government has recently sought to allay concerns in some quarters that its programme, featuring plans for a basic income, a two-tier flat tax and a pension overhaul, could lead Rome to break the EU's budget rules. "I want to believe that realism and pragmatism will prevail," Moscovici said when asked about the Italian budget. "Italy needs a budget that makes it possible to reduce its public debt, because if you want to invest in Italy, you need less debt and more capacity for investment, and that is why I continue to call for serious public finances. "I am against austerity. But austerity is one thing, the lack of seriousness is another".