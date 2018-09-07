Moscovici calls for realism in Italian budget

Vienna
07/09/2018
Vienna, September 7 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Friday that he hoped the Italian government's 2019 budget law is a realistic package. Premier Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement-League government has recently sought to allay concerns in some quarters that its programme, featuring plans for a basic income, a two-tier flat tax and a pension overhaul, could lead Rome to break the EU's budget rules. "I want to believe that realism and pragmatism will prevail," Moscovici said when asked about the Italian budget. "Italy needs a budget that makes it possible to reduce its public debt, because if you want to invest in Italy, you need less debt and more capacity for investment, and that is why I continue to call for serious public finances. "I am against austerity. But austerity is one thing, the lack of seriousness is another".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Rifiuti, le fototrappole fanno centro
di Domenico Bertè
Pestaggio carabiniere, il 26enne scappato in caserma con l'avvocato
di Letizia Varano
Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture
di Domenico Bertè
La denuncia: «I miei nipoti vittime di violenze»
di Emanuele Rigano
Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online