Salvini 'smiling and furious' after fund ruling

(see related story) Rome, September 6 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that he was furious on Thursday after a court okayed the seizure of funds from his League party over a fraud case dating back from before he was leader. "I work for the security of the Italian people and they investigation me for KIDNAPPING (30 years in prison)," Salvini said via Twitter referring to the probe over a recent standoff when the minister refused to let over 100 migrants rescued by the Coast Guard land in Italy. "I work to change Italy and Europe and they block all the (party's) current accounts over alleged mistakes that took place 10 years ago. "If someone thinks that they can stop me or scare me they are mistaken. "I am not giving up and I'm working with even more determination. Smiling and furious".