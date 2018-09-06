Rome

League fund ruling won't affect govt - Conte, Di Maio

M5S leader stressed case concerns time before Salvini took over

League fund ruling won't affect govt - Conte, Di Maio

(see related) Rome, September 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said "No" on Thursday when asked if he thought a ruling for the seizure of funds from Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party would affect the government. That line was echoed by Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the League's government coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "As I have always said, the events the League is accused of date back to the time of (former leader Umberto) Bossi," Di Maio said. "They regard the period before Salvini's leadership of the League. "Will it affect the government? Not from our side".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Rifiuti, le fototrappole fanno centro

Rifiuti, le fototrappole fanno centro

di Domenico Bertè

Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole

Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole

di Rosario Pasciuto

Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende

Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende

di Sabrina Amoroso

Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture

Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture

di Domenico Bertè

Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati

Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati

di Luana Costa

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33