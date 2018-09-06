Rome

Number of married people in Italy plunges - ISTAT

Statistics agency reports big rise in divorced, unmarried

Number of married people in Italy plunges - ISTAT

Rome, September 6 - ISTAT said Thursday that the number of people in wedlock in Italy has plunged over the last three decades. The statistics agency said that the percentage of men who are married in the 25-34 age group dropped from 51.5% in 1991 to 19.1% this year and the rate declined from 69.5% to 34.3% for women. In the 45-54 age bracket almost a quarter of men have never married, while almost 18% of women are unmarried. It said the number of divorced people increased fourfold in all age groups, going from around 376,000 in 1991 to over 1.671 million. The agency say same-sex civil unions constituted in Italy and those registered here after being celebrated abroad amounted to 13,300, 0.02% of the resident population. It said 68.3% of these couples were male.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole

Rifiuti, arrivate le foto trappole

di Rosario Pasciuto

Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende

Colpisce il sindaco ma lui lo stende

di Sabrina Amoroso

Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture

Scuole, uno spiraglio per molte riaperture

di Domenico Bertè

Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati

Panico al pronto soccorso, tre pestati

di Luana Costa

Agenzia risanamento, l’intera Aula dice sì

Agenzia risanamento, l’intera Aula dice sì

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33