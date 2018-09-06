Court okays League fund seizure

Genoa, September 6 - A Genoa court on Thursday upheld a petition from prosecutors to seize funds from Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party in relation to a case of electoral-reimbursement fraud. Former League leader Umberto Bossi, former treasurer Francesco Belsito and three ex auditors have been convicted over the fraud. They were found guilty of fraud against the State estimated at 49 million euros between 2008 and 2010 - before Salvini took the helm of the party in 2013 - for irregularities in electoral spending reimbursements. Up to now around three million euros have been seized from the rightwing party and its treasury currently holds around five million euros.