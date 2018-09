RadioMediaset takes over Radio Monte Carlo

Milan, September 5 - RadioMediaset, a unit of Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset, on Wednesday bought 100% of RMC Italia which broadcasts Radio Monte Carlo, adding it to a portfolio that includes 105, Virgin, R101 and Subasio. Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi said "Mediaset's investments in the new radio adventure are continuing: starting from scratch, in a little more than three years we have set up the top national group, RadioMediaset". The Berlusconi company already had a strategic partnership in Radio Monte Carlo.